A scary moment. Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s son needed “respiratory support” following his birth — leaving his mom understandably worried.

“I noticed he wasn’t crying,” Tiesi, 31, said during an 11-minute birthing video posted via her YouTube page on Monday, July 25. The fitness trainer added that after a terrifying moment, the midwife used an air tube on the newborn and when he started to wail, it was “the best sound I ever heard.”

According to Tiesi’s video, the baby boy was welcomed into the world on June 28, and weighed 8 lbs, 10 oz.

“The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won’t he come, get him out,” the model said of her 10-hour intensive labor.

Tiesi confirmed she welcomed her first child, Cannon’s 8th, into the world via Instagram on Monday, July 25. “I did it. … This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote of the home birth. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

News broke in January that the Drumline star, 41, had another little one on the way when the pair celebrated the baby-to-be’s sex during a shower that rained down blue confetti.

The Masked Singer alum then confirmed on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show the following day that he and Tiesi were expecting, gushing, “I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

Later that month, Tiesi exclusively told Us Weekly that she “wasn’t nervous at all” to tell Cannon they were having a child together — because it had always been part of the plan. “Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time and when we were finally ready, we were trying. There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant,’” she explained.

The California native added that the twosome “have a beautiful relationship” and “doesn’t really care about titles” when it comes to their romance. “We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive. All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation,” she told Us.

In June, the All That alum responded to speculation that he might have more babies on the way in 2022 in addition to his newborn with Tiesi during an episode of the “Lip Service” podcast, saying, “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

Cannon previously welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in July 2021, however, the infant tragically passed away in December of that same year after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The Underclassman producer also shares 11-year-old twins Monore and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 13-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 5-year-old son Golden “Wagon” and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell.

When asked by friend Kevin Hart how many children he has during an August 2021 episode of Hart to Heart, the rapper quipped, “I don’t know that. You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine. I like children, damn it!”

