Pretty in pink! Alyssa Scott can’t get enough of her and Nick Cannon’s newborn daughter, Halo, after quietly welcoming her on December 14.

The 29-year-old model announced the birth of the couple’s second child — her third, his 12th — via social media on Thursday, December 29. At the time, fans got a glimpse at Halo’s birth courtesy of the behind-the-scenes video.

Hours later, Scott shared the first real look at her baby girl, revealing two new pictures via Instagram. “HI BABY !! 💗 12/14/22 💗,” she captioned a snap of Hope wearing a creme onesie and pink bow while lying on a white blanket.

The Texas native shared a close-up of the newborn via her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing Halo with a little smile on her face as Scott held her. She revealed that her daughter was three days old when the sweet moment was captured.

Scott proceeded to give her followers a sneak peek at Halo’s first photo shoot, which took place when she was less than one week old. “Tough work being five days old,” she joked on a TikTok clip from the day.

“So much pink in the house I LOVE IT,” the influencer captioned another picture of her baby-inspired décor, which featured a giant bouquet of pink roses in honor of her new addition.

Scott welcomed her first child, son Zen, with Cannon, 42, in June 2021. Less than six months later, the pair announced that the little one had died after suffering a brain tumor.

The Drumline actor, who is the father of 10 other children with different partners, paid tribute to his late son earlier this month on the anniversary of his death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary,” Cannon wrote via Instagram on December 5. “Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”

The Masked Singer host added: “I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Scott — who is also the mother to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a past relationship — honored Zen in her birth announcement for Hope on Thursday.

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever,” she wrote via Instagram. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying, ‘It’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”