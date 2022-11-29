Counting down the days. Alyssa Scott shared several throwback photos from her pregnancy ahead of the birth of her second child with Nick Cannon.

“Bumpin’ selfie,” the model, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, November 28, alongside a photo of her posing in a pink halter dress. “Baby is comfy in there. Me not so much.” Scott followed that up with an outtake from her recent maternity shoot with the Masked Singer host, 41, which showed him cuddling her growing baby bump. Among the “many memories” that the Wild ‘N Out alum shared was a photo taken much earlier in her pregnancy, where Cannon had his hand on her stomach.

“And I thought I was showing here. LOL,” she wrote.

In October, Scott — who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Zeela — announced that she is pregnant and confirmed that Cannon is the father one month later. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned a photo of the former America’s Got Talent host from their nude, bathtub maternity shoot. The news came nearly one year after​ their son Zen, who was born in June 2021, died of a brain tumor.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” Scott wrote via Instagram in December 2021, revealing that the little one had died at just 5 months old. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

She continued: “It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t.”

Cannon frequently praised Scott for her resilience amid the loss of their child. “[She’s the] strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” he said while discussing the tragedy during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “We never had an argument. She was emotional when she needed to be but always was the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

The All That alum also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and shares three children with Brittany Bell: 5-year-old son Golden, 20-month-old Powerful and Rise Messiah, 2 months. Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa and she gave birth to their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, earlier this month. He is also the father of daughter Legendary, 5 months, and Onyx, 2 months, who he shares with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, respectively.

In January, Scott explained that she was “at peace” amid news of Cannon’s ever-growing family. “I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing that I would need that most,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

Adding that both she and Zen were “surrounded by [the] love” of her parents, siblings, daughter and God, Scott continued, “I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”