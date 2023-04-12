Oops! Nick Cannon forgot to name daughter Onyx when listing all 12 of his children.

The Masked Singer host, 42, was naming his large brood in age order during his Monday, April 10, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, when he accidentally left out his ninth-born in the running tally.

The Drumline star — who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Saigon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zillion and Zion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; late son Zen, and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole — was game for the challenge when Howard Stern put him to the “test.”

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden, Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen …,” the Misfits star began. “And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there’s Rise.”

The shock jock, 69, was quick to interrupt the All That alum, however, noting that he “missed” daughter Onyx.

“Ah, no! You know, I did,” Cannon admitted. “You threw me off because I was going in order!”

The actor quipped that his slip-up is going to “create a problem,” joking that he’s frequently “in trouble” with the mothers of his children.

Despite the backlash Cannon has received from having so many children in such short succession, he told Stern that he’s not necessarily closing the door on having more kids in the future, even joking that he’d love to have newly single Taylor Swift become the mother of his 13th baby after her breakup from Joe Alwyn.

In addition to the criticism the Wild N’ Out host has gotten, the mothers of his children have also faced intense scrutiny and mom-shaming. De La Rosa, for her part, clapped back at the haters and defended her non-monogamous relationship with Cannon in September 2022.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the DJ, 31, shared on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast at the time. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third child with Cannon, daughter Beautiful, two months after the interview — continued: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

Moreover, she explained, she hoped that her blended family with Cannon would show their children to live life “their own way.”