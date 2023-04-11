Looking for another mother. Nick Cannon is “happy” as a father of 12, but there’s one woman he’d be willing to have baby No. 13 with, given the chance: Taylor Swift.

The Masked Singer host, 42, discussed whether he has plans for more children during a Monday, April 10, interview with Howard Stern. “Every time I answer this question I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know,” the Drumline actor told the radio host, 69. “I’m happy currently with my dozen that I got.”

When Stern asked if there was any woman in particular who could change his mind, Cannon hesitated to answer, but when the shock jock mentioned Swift, 33, the Wild ‘N Out host reversed his stance.

“Absolutely. I’m in. Let’s go,” the San Diego native quipped. “That’s the one. I’m all in.”

The former America’s Got Talent host went on to praise the Grammy winner for her talents. “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter,” Cannon explained. “And what I do love about Taylor Swift is she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since [she was] a young girl.”

Cannon also theorized that the duo would get along well because she’s used to having her personal life scrutinized by the public. “Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets,” the Roll Bounce star joked. “So, I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, ‘Yo, you dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I,’ so we probably would really understand each other.”

The Chi-Raq star shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. After their 2014 split, he went on to welcome 10 more children. He shares Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott are the parents of Halo, 3 months. Their son, Zen, died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021. The Even Money star also shares son Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

When Stern asked Cannon whether he’d heard about Swift’s recent split from Joe Alwyn, the All That alum assured the DJ that he had. “You know I know that, Howard,” Cannon said. “You know my Spidey senses were tingling!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, April 8, that the “Cornelia Street” singer and the Conversations With Friends alum, 32, called it quits after six years together.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” an insider exclusively told Us, adding that Alwyn never “blamed” Swift for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”