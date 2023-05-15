Selling Sunset viewers will see Nicole Young bring it beginning on season 6, but her husband, Brandon Young, isn’t featured on the Netflix reality series.

Off screen, the realtor — who previously dated Jason Oppenheim — married Brandon in 2017 after at least three years of dating.

“4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family,” Nicole wrote on their fifth anniversary in April 2022 via Instagram. “I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin. … I would have crumbled without you. I love you even more than the day I married you … best decision of my life ❤️.”

While the couple don’t have any kids, they are proud pet owners.

“𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐦 𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯. 1. A human mother of a domesticated canine⁣ / 2. A woman who plans life around her four legged companion⁣,” Nicole wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “3. Female pet owner whose camera roll is 90% photos of their dog / 4. Female recipient of unconditional love.”

On screen, fans will officially meet Nicole on Selling Sunset in May 2023 after she made background appearances on the show, which debuted in 2019, as a longtime agent at The Oppenheim Group and as Mary Fitzgerald and Roman Bonnet‘s wedding officiant.

“Originally, I was a part of the main cast,” Young told People in August 2022 after the season 6 cast announcement. “Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world. I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot.”

She added: “At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.”

Nicole got advice from her BFF Mary.

“I’ve talked to Mary about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions. She kept reiterating, ‘Just be yourself. Don’t try to be anything you’re not. Don’t try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you,’” she said. “I said, ‘OK. I can do that. Me — I can do me all day long.'”

That doesn’t mean Nicole is able to escape the drama, however, as she goes head-to-head with Chrishell Stause on the sixth season.

