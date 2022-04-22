Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s Relationship Timeline

A Netflix love story. Selling Sunset has had a core relationship anchoring the real estate drama since season 1 with Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, which makes sense since the two met while looking at homes.

“Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent!” Fitzgerald revealed to Women’s Health in August 2020. “We hit it off from there. His modeling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the L.A. area.”

The French model is 12 years younger than his love, but that didn’t stop their romance from quickly getting hot and heavy.

The duo secretly wed in a civil union ceremony in March 2018, just a few months before they started filming the Netflix series. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the couple were already married before Bonnet proposed at the end of Selling Sunset season 1 and before their season 2 wedding. However, the stars’ representative said no one knew the two made things official that early.

“They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the rep told Us at the time. “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

While their nuptials were secret, their feelings were anything but. Bonnet gushed about his love weeks before their public wedding.

“We don’t control our feeling, deep down. Loving, is sharing, helping, supporting the people we really love around us,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2019. “With @themaryfitzgerald we have up and down like everyone, but this girl god damn, she is special ! She makes me so happy everyday. When you find that person that makes you happy like that, life becomes amazing, and so much more fun. 🙏🏼❤️.”

The pair don’t hide their feelings, even opening up about their uncertainty when it comes to expanding their family. Fitzgerald welcomed son Austin Babbitt when she was just 16 years old. The South Dakota native isn’t so sure they want a baby, but she’s taking steps to ensure they have options.

“We are getting ready to freeze our embryos,” she told Us exclusively in late March 2022. “I feel like I’ve said this for about the past two years and, and I just keep procrastinating. I’m not really sure. I’m still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not, but I know that I don’t want him to lose out on that opportunity. So we are gonna freeze the embryos. … Maybe within a couple years I’ll be ready.”

For now, they’re working on home renovations together. Bonnet and Fitzgerald shared plans to flip houses using her real estate skills and his project management expertise. The former pastry chef was also preparing to take his general contractor license in 2022.

Scroll down to see Fitzgerald and Bonnet’s relationship timeline: