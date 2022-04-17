An unexpected feud. Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald‘s friendship started out strong on Selling Sunset — but it wasn’t long before the twosome stopped seeing eye to eye.

Netflix introduced viewers to the real estate agents when Selling Sunset debuted in 2019. At the time, Christine and Mary were coworkers and best friends offscreen. However, things took a turn when Chrishell Stause joined the Oppenheim Group.

During the season 1 finale, Christine called out Chrishell for discussing Mary’s relationship with her then-fiancé Romain Bonnet. After Mary tried to mend fences with Chrishell, Christine said she felt like her friend wasn’t being loyal.

As Mary’s relationship with Chrishell grew stronger, Christine started to focus on her friendship with Davina Potratz more. Ahead of season 3, Mary revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Christine “in quite a while.”

“I just try to keep my distance,” she told Women’s Health in August 2020. “She hasn’t been in the office, and I don’t really reach out or pay much attention to some of the things she’s saying and doing. I try not to anyway.”

Christine, for her part, was focused on her growing family following her engagement and wedding to Christian Richard in 2019. The couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in March 2021. At the time, Christine hinted that she didn’t receive support for her pregnancy from her costars — which Mary denied.

“I was like, I thought we were OK, apparently we’re not, I don’t know,” Mary told Page Six that same month. “I wouldn’t be the first person she would call and she wouldn’t be the first person I would call either. But I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie and I have proof of it.”

The agent noted that she and Christine were “not that close” as they prepared to film season 4 and 5. “That’s what’s hurtful, is just the stuff she does for attention that’s actually mean to someone that she actually knows [whose] trying to be nice,” Mary added.

Christine later detailed how difficult it was to film Selling Sunset while at odds with her coworkers. “I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, one month after season 4 premiered. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

The How to Be a Boss Bitch author, who gave birth to son Christian in May 2020, recalled feeling “misunderstood” and “constantly attacked” during filming. “The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD,” she shared.

For Christine, it was “extremely hurtful” the way she was treated by the other agents. “They make fun of the fact of me being late on the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was working, I was walking into work,” she continued. “It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

In February 2022, Mary revealed that not much had changed when it came to her relationship with her former friend. “Still more drama,” the Netflix personality exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “But I think viewers will get some clarity on why we’re all kind of at the place that we’re at lately, like, with [Christine].”

Scroll down to relive Christine and Mary’s former friendship: