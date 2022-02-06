Rumors spread in November 2021 that Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy, and her Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald understands where speculation came from.

“I only saw her one time when she was pregnant,” the South Dakota native, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 3, while promoting the Netflix show. “She came in[to] the office and that was the only time I ever, ever saw her pregnant. But, I mean, she was [pregnant]. I can see why people would say [she wasn’t] because she was so tiny just with this perfect little bump. And then she was right back to her normal size within, like, a day.”

The real estate agent told Us that Quinn, 33, must have “the most incredible genes in the world,” saying, “I can see why people would say that [she faked it]. As far as I know, she really did [deliver her baby]. She really was pregnant, but we don’t talk and I don’t really see her. So I couldn’t say one way or the other.”

Quinn announced her pregnancy in February 2021, giving birth to son Christian three months later. After season 4 of the reality series dropped in November 2021, the Texas native clapped back at allegations she faked the whole pregnancy.

“K y’all are beyond f–king sick,” the How to Be a Boss Bitch author wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is seriously so hurtful.”

Fitzgerald told Us on Thursday that she has yet to meet Quinn’s baby boy, although she did see him once in the Oppenheim Group Real Estate office.

“I think it was filmed, but I didn’t really interact or engage because … I don’t think that’s really appropriate for me to go grab her baby,” the reality star explained. “If we’re not really friends, I’ll just sit back and say, ‘Congrats.’”

As for her own baby plans, the Netflix personality is procrastinating on freezing her eggs. “I’m really gonna run out of time where I don’t have an option,” Fitzgerald, who is already the mother of adult son Austin, explained. “So I just have to suck it up and do it.”

She noted that putting the procedure off “wouldn’t be fair” to her husband, Romain Bonnet, telling Us, “Neither of us want to [have kids] for at least a couple years probably. We barely see each other. We’re not equipped to take care of a child right now. We’re running around like crazy all day … and we don’t want to slow down just yet.”

Four seasons of Selling Sunset are available for streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

