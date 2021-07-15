From friends to barely cordial. After fans watched the seemingly polite friendship between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn implode, the once friendly colleagues were caught in an intense roller-coaster of drama that only ramped up as the show continued.

During the season 1 finale, the two realtors faced off at a party when Christine alleged Chrishell was fake for seemingly questioning the authenticity of costar Mary Fitzgerald’s relationship with her now-husband, Romain Bonnet. Christine even called the Dancing With the Stars alum “a crazy person” and “shady.” From there, Chrishell blocked the How To Be a Boss Bitch author on social media. Since then, a truce between the pair has seemed unlikely.

“I don’t think it’s a secret, you know, we’re not friends,” the Kentucky native exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “But I think the goal is to be able to be coworkers.”

While they are no longer pals who can catch up over a drink after filming, Christine previously told Us in March 2021 that they can handle working in the same office at The Oppenheim Group.

“Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that,” the reality TV personality said at the time. “I don’t really see her in the office that much, but, you know, we keep it professional.”

Prior to the Netflix show’s second season, which aired in May 2020, the duo’s rivalry heated up after Christine alleged that Chrishell hadn’t been truthful regarding her split from Justin Hartley. Us confirmed in November 2019 that the This is Us actor filed for divorce after two years of marriage, and in January 2021, the proceedings were made final.

In July 2020, Christine told Page Six: “We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while. We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them. … I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll. … He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”

At the time, the former soap star slammed her costar for publicly sharing false information, tweeting, “Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part.”

Chrishell continued in her post, “It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”

Keep scrolling below for the timeline of all the drama that went down between the Selling Sunset costars: