Changing the narrative? Chrishell Stause is done trying to make Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn her friend.

The real estate agents’ rocky relationship has been apparent since season 1 of the Netflix series. After being called a “victim” by Quinn, 31, amid her divorce from Justin Hartley, the soap opera actress is switching her approach to their friendship.

“I feel like in the beginning, there was a lot of me striving for acceptance and striving to fit in,” Stause, 39, told Glamour UK in an interview published on Thursday, September 17. “At a certain point, you have to realize it’s just not going to work and it’s going to take away from my own happiness in trying to please her.”

The former Days of Our Lives actress decided that “it shouldn’t be that much work to get along with somebody, it really shouldn’t,” which is why she’s taking the high road.

“I don’t think that’s the case with everyone, but it is with me and so for whatever reason, we haven’t really been able to work it out in a cohesive way,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant explained.

The pair, who have taken their feud outside of The Oppenheim Group in recent months, both have realized that they aren’t going to be each other’s biggest fan and that’s fine.

“I feel like I’ve had to just get to a place where I have to be OK with that,” Stause said. “And, you know, I wish her all the best, we’re off doing our own things and that’s OK.”

The Young and the Restless alum added: “You have to be able to recognize those relationships where you have to realize the effort is not working. Let’s just cut our losses and move on.”

Moving past the duo’s contentious relationship has been a little easier, according to Stause because both Quinn and Davina Potratz “haven’t really been in the office.”

With Brett Oppenheim leaving the brokerage to set up his own group, the in-office dynamics have been different.

“There hasn’t really been any drama and everyone that’s been in the office — we all get along so well,” she said. “So it’s really been kind of peaceful as far as that goes.”

Stause and Quinn’s feud jumped offscreen in August, when the Texas native commented on Stause’s split from the This Is Us star.

“I think what she was honestly mad about was the fact that, you know, she’s trying to, you know, have this portrayal of Justin Hartley being such a bad guy and just walking out on her,” Quinn said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “But, you know, I don’t know. I mean, I know only, like, I’ve met him and he was nice to me, and that’s what the interviewer asked me and that’s what I was going off of. … Maybe, she got mad that I was saying he’s a nice guy.”

A month prior, the Kentucky native slammed Quinn for claiming she and Hartley, 43, went to therapy before he filed for divorce in November 2019.

“Then you go watch the interview and you realize, like, she’s just being dramatic for no reason,” Quinn said of Stause’s clapback on the podcast. “But she kind of has and always has had this, like, victim mentality. She’s always the victim of something. And I don’t know why she feels that way. I wish she didn’t.”

After seeing the remarks about her “victim” status, the Youthful Daze alum fired back via Instagram, writing, “I am a victor of many things and thriving. I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”