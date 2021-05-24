No hard feelings! Despite what some fans may have assumed, Chrishell Stause confirmed that she did send Christine Quinn a gift after her Selling Sunset costar gave birth earlier this month.

When an Instagram hater accused Stause, 39, on Saturday, May 22, of not taking “pictures with Christine at the MTV awards” and not “sending flowers or anything for her baby,” the Kentucky native clapped back.

“She came late and I did send a gift,” the All My Children alum replied. “You need to calm down on people’s lives if you are just guessing random things. Jeeze.”

The Instagram comment came one week after the soap star told E! News that she and Quinn, 32, “don’t really talk that much.”

The Days of Our Lives alum explained, “We, as she would say, we coexist. We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I’m excited to work with them and film with them.”

Stause’s “colleague” announced her pregnancy news in February, writing via Instagram: “My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family!”

Her Selling Sunset costars Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith subsequently spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how motherhood might change her personality.

“From other girls I know in the past, it has softened them,” Young 33, said at the time. “So I’m sure it’ll maybe [happen for her]. I’m hoping it will.”

As for the interior designer, 44, she told Us, “I know the motherly side of Christine [is] probably hard to, like, pinpoint, but I feel like people are going to be surprised. She’s a very domestic person. She’s from Texas, she likes to ride horses and bake pies. I think she’s going to be great.”

Quinn’s baby boy, Christian, arrived earlier this month. “It’s official! I’m a mommy,” Quinn wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, [Christian Richard], and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me. It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful.”