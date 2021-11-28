Keeping it all in the (real estate) family. Perhaps one of the most talked-about stories on Selling Sunset season 4 was the arrival of new agent Emma Hernan and her unexpected history (and drama) with show favorite, Christine Quinn.

Upon the 30-year-old Emma-Leigh & Co founder’s arrival to the Oppenheim Group to start her new full-time gig, fans learned that she allegedly dated a man at the same time as the 33-year-old How to Be a Boss Bitch author. While the ladies continually discussed their mutual ex throughout the new episodes — which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, November 24 — they kept quiet about his name and identity. Us Weekly later confirmed on Sunday, November 28, that their mystery man is Peter Cornell, a fellow Oppenheim employee and accomplished real estate agent.

“My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me,” Quinn explained on the show about Hernan and the California native, 45. “I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up.”

Hernan — who joined the brokerage while Quinn was on maternity leave following the birth of her son Christian, now 6 months — claimed there was more to the story.

“I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her. It was not pleasant,” the Boston native recalled on the Netflix series. “I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k’ is this?’ and started screaming, ‘This is my boyfriend.’”

The Highlander Ventures founder, for his part, has remained mum about his prior relationships with both Quinn and Hernan. However, he was publicly spotted with each lady years ago while they were dating and has since continued working alongside them. Cornell, according to his LinkedIn profile, currently serves as the Director for Oppenheim’s Sports and Entertainment division, a position he has held for nearly seven years.

“As a realtor and the Director of the Sports & Entertainment Division of The Oppenheim Group, Peter brings purpose, vision and boundless energy to each and every client and transaction,” his bio on the real estate agency’s website read. “As a seasoned real estate investor and developer, former professional athlete and NBA player agent, Peter’s multifaceted approach to marketing, negotiating and closing is both fresh and effective.”

The description continued: “An innate networker, a believer that a small conversation can lead to a game-changing deal, Peter casts a net that reaches across the globe, allowing him to access resources and relationships he has developed in the worlds of sports, entertainment and real estate. In all pursuits, he applies his focused, passionate work ethic, his continual market research, and his listening and facilitating skills — all key components in making moves in a fluid, evolving Los Angeles real estate market.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Cornell: