Trying something different. Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are still trying to have a child together — which has included some changes to their fertility journey.

“I’m very open about it. We did a round of embryo freezing, it didn’t work. We need to do another one, we started another round,” Fitzgerald, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. “But I think on [Selling Sunset] season 6, you’ll see why, what happened. We didn’t get to finish that one so now we’re just kind of just trying naturally.”

Bonnet, 29, noted that their attempts to expand their family have been “the best” for the couple. His wife, for her part, agreed that the experience brought them closer together.

“He’s like, ‘Come on, we need to try more! Practice makes perfect.’ So, we’re not being crazy about it or anything, but we’re just trying naturally,” she added. “Then, when things slow down we’ll do another round if it doesn’t work naturally.”

During the pair’s night out, the real estate agent gushed about how Bonnet would be as a father. (Fitzgerald is already a mom to son Austin, whom she shares with an ex.)

“[Romain] will be incredible. He is going to be the most amazing dad, because I had some reservations going into it, because I did it on my own, but he’s going to be amazing,” she told Us. “He’s so loving and responsible and thoughtful, so he’s going to be great with a kid.”

Fitzgerald also weighed in on what Selling Sunset fans can expect to see in season 6. “I thought that it was going to be a great peaceful season, and it was anything but that,” the Netflix personality shared. “So yeah, I was kind of taken aback by that and may have had to talk to a therapist more than once.”

For Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn‘s offscreen departure felt like an attempt for the cast to start over.

“There’s no shortage of drama, for sure,” she explained, noting that she was in a good place with her coworkers. “I’m the mediator. But I have to be in the middle of it because I’m [the] manager and so now I’m trying to mediate everything and keep people in line. When I normally run when it comes to drama, I have to be smack in the middle and take care of it.”

Fitzgerald continued: “I still appreciate the job, but there are days I’m like, ‘Do I really need to do this?’ I don’t know.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn