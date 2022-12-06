The biggest names in music, TV, film and style will be celebrated at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6 — with Kenan Thompson serving as the ceremony’s host. The comedian also emceed the 2021 soiree.
“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Thompson, 44, who is also nominated for Comedy TV Star, said in a statement in October. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”
“She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said of Lizzo, per Variety. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”
Unlike many other awards shows, the winners of tonight’s trophies were chosen by the public. Voting for the People’s Choice Awards ran from October 26 through November 9.
To accept the Fashion Award, Kardashian, 42, took the stage in a skintight corset number, which she paired with bug-eye sunglasses and dangling earrings.
“To receive the award from the fashion icon herself,” the reality star said of Tracee Ellis Ross, who presented her with the award. “I am so honored. Thank you.” (Ross, 50, received the honor at the 2020 ceremony.)
It was also during her acceptance speech that Kardashian praised her ex, Kanye West, “for really introducing me to the fashion world.”
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet looks from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards:
The category is fashion! The 2022 People's Choice Awards are underway — and our favorite stars came to slay.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Dorit Kemsley
The Beverly Beach founder wore a sexy black dress with feather accents.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The New York native glistened in Oscar de la Renta.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox
The Inventing Anna actress dazzled in voluminous look by Collina Strada.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Lisa Rinna
The Melrose Place alum took the plunge in Saint Laurent.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Shania Twain
The "Waking Up Dreaming" singer looked fierece in an animal print ensemble by Rodarte.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Rachel Recchia
The former Bachelorette wowed in a white-lined strapless dress.
Credit: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC
Erika Jayne
The TV personality showed off her curves in a black and white dress by Balmain.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
The couple coordinated in green.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Davina Potratz
The Selling Sunset star rocked a racy red dress.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Chelsea Lazkani
The luxury real estate agent looked like a doll in a crystal-covered gown.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Emma Hernan
The Emma Leigh & Co CEO was a vision in a one-shoulder gown that featured a high slit.
Credit: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC
Amanda Hirsch
The "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcat host was a metallic dream in a silver dress.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Chrishell Stause
The Selling Sunset star shimmered in a sparkly dress.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Kyle Richards
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a feather-trimmed mini dress.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet
The couple arrived in style with Fitzgerald in a silver frock as Bonnet wore a tan suit.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nahuane Drumond
The model was a show stopper in a figure-hugging dress by Syndical Chamber.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Naz Perez
The TV host turned up the heat in a champagne-colored catsuit.
Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae
The Netflix star showed off her baby bump in a "naked dress" as her husband sported an all-black getup.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Zanna Roberts Rassi
The fashion expert looked chic in a flared mini dress by Valentino.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Emily Uribe
The TikTok star turned heads in a sheer bodycon dress.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Erin Lim
The TV host donned a crop top and suspenders by Jacquemus.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Donna Farizan
The Today contributor showed off her figure in a classic black dress from Norma Kamali.