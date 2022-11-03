Giving power to the people. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will be making its triumphant return to Santa Monica, California, to celebrate the biggest stars in the entertainment industry.

The event, which will air on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6, from the Barker Hangar, will be celebrating the return of host Kenan Thompson.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” the comedian, who is also nominated for Comedy TV Star, said in a statement in October. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”

Cassandra Tryon, who is the SVP of Entertainment Live Events, praised Thompson for his memorable hosting experience. “Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards,” she shared in her own statement at the time. “His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on screen. We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

Ahead of the awards show, people will be able to vote across 40 categories to show their support for their favorite movies, TV shows and music.

Movies including Nope, Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick and The Adam Project are leading the movie category. As for television, This Is Us scored six nods and shows such as Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Saturday Night Live, and Stranger Things are following up with four nominations of their own.

The music section will honor various artists such as Adele, Taylor Swift, BTS, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Steve Lacy and more.

Other celebrities that are nominated include Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon and Doja Cat for their presence on social media. Meanwhile comedians such as Steve Martin, Martin Short, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart received nods for their performances. TikTok stars including Addison Rae, Noah Beck and Charli D’Amelio got nods for their breakthrough approach to the platform.

Scroll down for everything to know about the 48th annual People’s Choice Awards: