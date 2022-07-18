Young love! TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, may be on their way to becoming Gen-Z’s newest royal couple.

The lovebirds first fueled dating rumors when they were spotted leaving Landon’s concert together in June 2022. That same month, an insider told Us Weekly that while the two teens were dating, they were keeping their budding romance “very low-key” as they focused on “getting to know each other and having fun.”

The insider added that the duo had “been supporting each other at their respective launch parties,” including Landon’s new boohooMan collection and her sister Dixie D’Ameilo’s debut album launch party. Per the source, the teens even “got tattoos together” from the same Los Angeles-based artist that same week.

The pair were spotted again on July 4, 2022, when they attended Michael Rubin’s A-list party in the Hamptons in celebration of Independence Day.

After multiple appearances, the two took to social media to confirm their relationship in July 2022, when D’Amelio posted a photo of the twosome sharing a sweet smooch via Instagram.

The snap, which featured the dancer in a black sweatshirt and the California native sporting a white hoodie with small hoop earrings, concealed most of their faces but had Landon’s infamous neck tattoo on full display.

Less than a week later, the social media influencer sent Travis flowers amid his recovery from pancreatitis, which Landon shared via Instagram Story.

“Travis, Kourtney [Kardashian] and family- Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!” the note read, which was posted alongside a bouquet of white tulips.

Before building a connection with Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson, Charli was linked to TikTok star Chase Hudson (a.k.a Lil Huddy). The pair dated from December 2019 to April 2020.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” Charli wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, confirming she and the Hype House cofounder called it quits. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us.”

Hudson is not only the Hulu personality’s ex, but a close pal of the Blink 182 drummer’s son — even joining Landon in Italy to celebrate Travis’ wedding to the Poosh founder in May 2022, posting a carousel of photos via Instagram capturing the big event.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the “Don’t Freak Out” singer seemingly wiped the snaps — including a selfie with Landon — from his account as Charli’s relationship status made headlines.

Scroll through for a timeline of Landon and Charli’s relationship: