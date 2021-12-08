People’s Choice Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

What a night! From Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood’s hottest stars shined bright at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7.

The fan-voted awards show took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honored nominees across 40 wide-ranging categories. Host Kenan Thompson introduced guests from the best of music, movies, TV and social media stardom. Ahead of the event, Kardashian and Johnson were already confirmed as the winners of this year’s Fashion Icon and People’s Champion awards, respectively.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” NBCUniversal exec Jen Neal noted in a statement in November. “During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for The People’s Champion Award of 2021.”

The Moana star has 15 People’s Choice nominations under his belt, winning Favorite Premium Cable TV Actor in 2016 and Favorite Premium Series Actor the following year. Fans recently witnessed Johnson’s commitment to giving back last month when he surprised a Navy veteran by gifting his customized pickup truck after a screening of Red Notice.

Kardashian, for her part, was recognized for her boundary-pushing fashion sense and business-savvy empire, with Neal calling the reality star “cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more.”

Both the Skims CEO and the Jungle Cruise actor were also in the running for Social Star of 2021 alongside Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

Two more winners were announced before Tuesday’s show: Halle Berry, who took home the People’s Icon Award of 2021, and Christina Aguilera, who received the first-ever Music Icon Award.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez was honored as the People’s Icon, following Jennifer Aniston, who was given the award in 2019. While accepting the trophy, the Hustlers actress reflected on the highs and lows she experienced throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“2020 is no joke, right? Before 2020, we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award or we were caught up on who sold the most records,” Lopez noted in November 2020. “This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered [and] what didn’t. And for me, [it] reinforced what matters most: people. All of us, together. Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other and the importance of that connection, that human touch.”

Scroll down to see who won big at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday — and look for the bold names to find out who won::

People’s Champion Award

Dwayne Johnson

Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award

Christina Aguilera

People’s Icon of 2021

Halle Berry

The Movie of 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Comedy Movie of 2021

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He’s All That

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

The Action Movie of 2021

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Drama Movie of 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In The Heights

Old

Respect

The Family Movie of 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

The TV Show of 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

The Drama Show of 2021

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Comedy Show of 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

The Reality Show of 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Competition Show of 2021

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

The Female TV Star of 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

The Reality Star of 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Binge-worthy Show of 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

The Male Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The Group of 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

The Song of 2021

“Butter,” BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Up,” Cardi B

The Album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Latin Artist of 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The New Artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Music Video of 2021

“Butter,” BTS

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

The Collaboration of 2021

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

“You Right,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd

The Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

The Pop Special of 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Friends: The Reunion – The One Where They Get Back Together

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Comedy Act of 2021

Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

The Game Changer of 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

The Pop Podcast of 2021

“Anything Goes” with Emma Chamberlain

“Armchair Expert” with Dax Shepard

“Call Her Daddy”

“Chicks in the Office”

“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”

“Couple Things” with Shawn and Andrew

“SmartLess”

“Why Won’t You Date Me?” with Nicole Byer