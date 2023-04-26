Not his fault. Nick Cannon fired back at the claim he was the one who messed things up with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

“Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah,” the Masked Singer host, 42, asked his cohost, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, during the Wednesday, April 26, episode of the Daily Cannon Show after she quipped that he botched his marriage to the superstar.

While Bledsoe clarified she was joking, she added, “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

“Maybe she fumbled me,” Cannon replied, noting he “was there” for the “Always Be My Baby” singer, 54, throughout their relationship.

The Wild ‘N Out star and Carey had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s, tying the knot in April 2008 after only six weeks of dating. Three years after their Caribbean nuptials, they welcomed fraternal twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in April 2011.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“My wife just gave me the most incredible anniversary gift ever in life,” Cannon tweeted about the arrival of his two children at the time. “I won’t ever be able to top this!”

However, the duo’s relationship was not meant to last. In 2014, the Drumline actor filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Two years after the initial filing, Cannon and the Grammy winner reached a settlement and agreed on joint custody of their children.

In April 2019, Cannon exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his coparenting arrangement with the “We Belong Together” songstress.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” he told Us at the time. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

Since his split from Carey, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum welcomed 10 more children with five other women. He shares Golden Saigon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell: twins Zillion and Zion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; late son Zen, who died from a brain tumor at 5 months old and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott: son Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Despite moving on from the “Fantasy” performer, Cannon still speaks highly of his ex-wife. During a July 2022 appearance on “The Hottee Talk Show,” the comedian revealed that he still considers the “Hero” artist to be one of his great loves.

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie,” he shared. “I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

As Cannon expanded his blended brood over the years, the former America’s Got Talent host has received backlash for doing so in a short amount of time with multiple women. Earlier this month, the All That alum made headlines when he forgot his daughter Onyx while listing his children’s names during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Despite the drama, a source exclusively told Us in February 2022 that Carey was “happy” for her ex-husband’s growing family.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now,” the insider explained at the time. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what. As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about. They spend a lot of time with Nick, and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”