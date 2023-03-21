Lucky to have her! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey called it quits nearly a decade ago, but the TV personality still has nothing but love for his ex-wife.

The Masked Singer host, 42, called the Grammy winner, 53, the love of his life during a Friday, March 17, interview with The Shade Room. “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife,” the comedian gushed. “And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

The Drumline actor and the “We Belong Together” songstress tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11, in April 2011. Cannon and Carey called it quits in December 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.

While the duo’s romance didn’t work out, Cannon still credits his former spouse with helping him become the man he is now. “I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he explained. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and not allow negative energy into their space.'”

The California native added: “When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

After his split from Carey, the Wild ‘n Out host went on to welcome 10 more children. He shares Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 5 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 21 months, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott are the parents of Halo, 3 months. Their son, Zen, died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021. The All That alum also shares son Legendary, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Last year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Carey “doesn’t keep up” with her ex-husband’s other children, but she bears him no ill will. “There’s too many to keep up with!” the source explained. “She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

In February, the Roll Bounce star admitted that he might finally be ready to stop expanding his family — but he’ll never say never. “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more].”