Her main girl. LaNisha Cole seemingly threw shade at Nick Cannon after he forgot their 7-month-old daughter Onyx while listing the names of his 12 children.

“My whole world the most beautiful little girl,” Cole, 41, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 13, alongside a series of sweet snaps of her baby girl. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. Onyx Ice Cole.”

The Prince Is Right alum returned to social media later that day to share a second message about the difficult of her life playing out “in front of an audience.”

“No person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path,” she shared. “I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx.”

Cole’s comments come just five days after Cannon, 42, forgot to include Onyx while being challenged to name all his kids during a Monday, April 10, appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The Drumline star — who also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Saigon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zillion and Zion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; late son Zen, and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott and Legendary, 9 months with Bre Tiesi — was game for the challenge, but didn’t exactly pass the “test.”

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden, Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen …,” the All That alum began. “And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there’s Rise.”

Stern, 69, was quick to interrupt the Cannon, however, noting that he “missed” daughter Onyx.

“Ah, no! You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!” the Masked Singer host said, joking that his slip-up would “create a problem” and that he’s often “in trouble” with the mothers of his children.

There is some truth to Cannon’s statement. Cole’s remarks on Friday are not the first time she’s shaded the rapper following the birth of their little one. She seemingly called out the Men in Black II star in December 2022 after she and Onyx were not featured on his social media alongside his other children.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me … and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Days later, the California native — who is now dating Brian Paul Kuba — posted about overcoming unhealthy relationships.

“I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys,” Cole wrote via her Instagram Story. “Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”

After her initial post, Cole reshared some of her followers’ stories — and later took to social media to address the trolls who slid into her DMs.

“Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!),” she fired back in a lengthy post. “But I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old.”

*HOWEVER, not all of the women in Cannon’s life have felt let down by the Wild N’ Out host. Tiesi, 31, came to his defense in December 2022 when talking about the time he spends with his children.

“Nick always shows up!” the Selling Sunset star wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!”