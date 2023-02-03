Real talk. LaNisha Cole shut down rumors that she was pregnant again after welcoming daughter Onyx with Nick Cannon — and shamed trolls for making judgments about her body.

“No, I’m not pregnant again. You guys are so used to SnapBack culture that you can’t let a woman be at peace with not losing her baby weight in a week,” Cole, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 2. “My body is bigger and I’m not in any rush to lose the weight. It’ll come off in due time. Until then there’s just more of me to love lol.”

Cole explained that as a new mom, she has “so many other that are more of a priority” than weight loss including “Empress Onyx,” who has been “ruling” her life since giving birth.

“I’m OK with it. She’s the boss of me,” she quipped. “I’ll work out again when she allows me to.”

Later that day, the California native added a video of her daughter laughing via her Instagram Stories, writing, “We’re both chunky together. My big little girl.”

Cole and the Masked Singer host, 42, made headlines in September 2022 when they shared the arrival of their baby girl. Cannon never publicly announced Cole was pregnant with his child but called the photographer “one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls” he had ever met.

“She is so loving and pure hearted,” the comedian wrote via Instagram following Onyx’s birth. “As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns … Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️.”

Cole, for her part, wrote via her Instagram Stories that the newborn was “surrounded by so much love.”

“Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world,” she said. “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. I’m already obsessed with her!”

Three months later, Cole praised Cannon as a parent. “Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye-to-eye, It’s all about this little one, our Onyx,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in December 2022. “Fun fact: Nick was playing ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder in the delivery room to welcome Onyx into this world. My heart smiles every time I hear this song plays. It will forever be special.”

Cannon first became a father in 2011, welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He went on to welcome son Golden, born in 2017, daughter Powerful, born in 2020, and son Rise, born in September 2022, with Brittany Bell. The Drumline star and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zillion and Zion, born in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful, born in November 2022. Cannon later welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi in July 2022. The Nick Cannon Show host and Alyssa Scott — whose infant son Zen died in December 2021 — welcomed daughter Halo in December 2022.

The Wild ‘N Out host has often been criticized for his growing brood. In December 2022, Cole clapped back at trolls after they made ”nasty” comments about Cannon’s modern family.

“For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages, I get that it’s easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person’s life and feel like you’re better than them,” the film producer wrote via Instagram. “Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say, ‘The sky is blue,’ is uncalled for and it’s getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here.”