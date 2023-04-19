Loving it! Nick Cannon revealed that his and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are fans of having a bigger brood — including their various younger siblings.

“At this point, they enjoy it. They have fun and they’re the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits,” Cannon, 42, said during Tuesday, April 18, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, adding that his relationship with the brother-sister duo — who turn 12 on Thursday, April 30 — is starting to change now that they’re getting older.

“It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them,” he explained. “And we’re having real conversations because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me. But they’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values, but we have challenging conversations sometimes.”

The All That alum explained that he is trying his best to pay “close attention” to his eldest kid’s feelings and be as “honest” as possible. “One thing they do know is that dad f—ks up. Dad makes mistakes,” he said.

Cannon and Carey, 54, tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed Moroccan and Monroe three years later. In 2016, they called it quits after eight years of marriage.

In addition to his kids with the “Fantasy” singer, the Drumline star shares Golden Saigon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zillion and Zion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa, late son Zen, and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott, Legendary, 9 months with Bre Tiesi and Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole.

While Cannon told host Howie Mandel on Tuesday that adding to the family wasn’t currently in the cards, he isn’t taking it completely off the table — and feels he has the bandwidth to be the best dad possible to his growing brood.

“I’m not a can’t guy. I embrace challenges. It’s funny because I get when the outside is looking in and they’re like, ‘I don’t get how one person can do all that.’ But it’s the same thing when people say that about all of the multiple things that I do in my life anyways,” he said. “I think I’m a man of abundance. Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge.”

The Wild ’N Out host shared that he’s at a point in his life where he can “dedicate [his] entire existence” to his children, noting that balancing time with his kids is not an “issue.”

Cannon’s comments come just a few days after he made headlines for forgetting about 7-month-old daughter Onyx while listing his children’s names off during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Following the flub, Cole, 41, took to social media to seemingly throw shade at the Masked Singer host — and gush over their little one.

“My whole world the most beautiful little girl,” the model wrote via her Instagram Stories on April 13, alongside a series of sweet snaps of the infant. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her. Onyx Ice Cole.”

This is the second time Cole has seemingly called out Cannon following the birth of their daughter. She shaded the Men in Black II star in December 2022 after she and Onyx were not featured on his social media alongside his other children.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me … and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Days later, the California native — who is now dating Brian Paul Kuba — posted about overcoming unhealthy relationships.

“I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”