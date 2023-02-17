Bre Tiesi’s Parenting Clapbacks While Raising Her and Nick Cannon’s Son

Not holding back! Bre Tiesi is proud to be mom of her and Nick Cannon’s son Legendary — and has often defended herself against judgment about their nontraditional family.

The Selling Sunset star and Drumline actor were friends for years before they welcomed their baby boy in July 2022. Prior to his birth, Tiesi told E! News’ Daily Pop that the pair’s decision to have a baby together was decades in the making.

“I just respect and love who [Nick] is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people,’” she explained during the March 2022 interview. “That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

While the birth of Legendary marked Tiesi’s first time as a parent, Cannon, for his part, first became a father in 2011 when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe. He also shares Golden Saigon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, born in 2017, 2020 and 2022, respectively, with Brittany Bell and welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. The Wild ’N Out costar and the DJ went on to welcome their third child, daughter Beautiful, in November 2022, two months after LaNisha Cole gave birth to her and Cannon’s daughter, Onyx. The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo in December 2022 — less than two years after tragically losing their first child together, son Zen, to a brain tumor when he was 7 months old.

While Cannon has faced backlash for his ever-growing brood, Tiesi has often defended the All That alum for his parenting choices, praising him for how he raises his children.

“He’s great,” the TV personality — who was previously married to Johnny Manziel 2018 to 2021 — exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “I hear him on the phone [with his kids]. I hear stories. I hear stuff about the kids, and I know him very well. [I’ve been able] to watch him parent and [see] his patience and … his insight and how he explains things. He is just a very nurturing, loving human. Very constructive.”

For Tiesi, there is nothing but “love and respect” for Cannon’s relationship with his other children’s mothers.

“Our kids are siblings,” the Netflix personality explained to Us at the time. “However they decide to go moving forward with their dad, that’s their time and their intimate stuff. We’re just here to support and drop off or pick up or whatever they need. But [it’s] all love. We all are worried about our situation and our children and [doing] the best we can do. If anyone needs something, my door is always open.”

However, when Cole seemingly took issue with the Lip Sync Battle alum’s parenting priorities in December 2022, Tiesi clapped back at the photographer in defense of Cannon.

After reposting a screenshot of a comment from a fan via Instagram that read, “I love that he shows up for his kids. My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts. Nothing,” Tiesi wrote, “THIS! Nick always shows up! Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!”

The following month, the California native spoke out once again after a social media troll claimed she was in a “cult” and had signed a “contract pregnancy.”

“Y’all need help contract pregnancy,” Tiesi told the Instagram user. “I love Nick I love the person he is and the father he is. Make up whatever u want to process and justify the unconventional relationship we ain’t bothered.”

Scroll down to read all of Tiesi’s parenting clapbacks: