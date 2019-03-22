There may be trouble in paradise for Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi one year into their marriage.

The model, 27, deleted all photos of the Memphis Express quarterback, 26, from her Instagram, in addition to removing “Manziel” from her last name on the app. Soon after, he deactivated his own account.

The couple started dating in late 2016 and got engaged in March 2017. The following March, they tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a California courthouse.

The former NFL player joined the Alliance of American Football league on Saturday, March 16, three years after being released by the Cleveland Browns in the wake of multiple off-field controversies.

Manziel checked into a rehab program in January 2015 after he became known more for partying than playing football. Later that year, he was involved in a domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

“I was self-medicating with alcohol. That’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression,” he recalled on Good Morning America in February 2018. “When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid … sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone. … Where did that get me except out of the NFL?”

During the same GMA interview, Manziel revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I am taking medication for bipolar, and I am working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours. I can’t help my mental makeup or the way that I was created. I am coming back from a huge downfall. I don’t know what kind of comeback it will be, but I know I want to get back on the football field, to what brought me so much joy in my life.”

Tiesi has also found herself at the center of controversy. In February, she was accused of cheating in the Run Like a Diva half marathon in Temecula, California, which she denied.

Us Weekly has reached out to Manziel’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!