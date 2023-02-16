Bre Tiesi Slams 'Pathetic' Rumors Nick Cannon Forgot About Valentine's Day

No love for the lies. Bre Tiesi called out a social media troll for making assumptions about her belated Valentine’s Day celebration with Nick Cannon.

The Selling Sunset newcomer, 31, gave fans a glimpse of the festivities via Instagram on Wednesday, February 15. “Grateful ❤️ #happyvalentinesday,” she captioned a video compilation, which featured footage of red and white balloons filling Tiesi’s home. She also unwrapped several gifts and showed off big bouquets of roses as she snuggled with 8-month-old son Legendary.

While several fans were quick to gush over the sweet gesture in the comments section, one Instagram user had a less positive response. “This is Nick Cannon’s baby mama,” the troll wrote in an Instagram Story, which Tiesi took a screenshot of and reposted via her own account. “A little concerned about the environment if he is going to be this extra every time he misses a holiday.”

The real estate agent swiftly shut down the speculation about Cannon, 42, neglecting her and their baby on Valentine’s Day. “Ain’t nobody miss s–t,” she explained. “We celebrated each other over 2 days 😂 u want so badly to make him a bad dad and partner y’all pathetic.”

Tiesi added: “And you follow me? 😂😂😂😂 SO WEIRD.”

Other followers teased Tiesi about the cleanup process after the elaborate bash. “Tell me it comes with a maid service in 3 days 😂,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which the Netflix personality replied, “😂😂😂 it should.”

Another Instagram user defended Tiesi and Cannon’s relationship, telling haters to let the duo “live the life that makes [them] happy.” The California native acknowledged the supportive comment, writing, “we are all very happy thank you 🥰.”

Along with Legendary, who was born in June 2022, the Drumline actor shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and twins Zion and Zillion, 20 months, with Abby De La Rosa. The DJ, 31, welcomed her third child with Cannon in November 2022.

The Masked Singer host and Brittany Bell are the parents of sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 4 months, and daughter Powerful, 2. He also shares daughter Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

In December 2022, Alyssa Scott announced that she and Cannon quietly welcomed a baby girl. Daughter Halo was born nearly one year after the twosome revealed that their son, Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old. (Scott is also the mother of daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship.)

Cannon has been outspoken about his unconventional family dynamic — and Tiesi has been just as candid. “He’s great. … He is just a very nurturing, loving human. Very constructive,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022, adding that she has “love and respect” for the mothers of Cannon’s children. “Our kids are siblings. … If anyone needs something, my door is always open.”

The model, who was previously married to Johnny Manziel, revealed earlier this year that she doesn’t see herself walking down the aisle again soon.

“Honestly never [wanted to]. Then I did get married [but] didn’t have a wedding or a dress and knew I didn’t want that,” she told fans during an Instagram Q&A in January. “I only dreamed of traveling the world and being the top of my career, creating an empire, creating generational wealth and living life to the fullest with my kids or kids!”

While a wedding might not be in her future, Tiesi noted that she “always” pictured herself having kids. “I’m far from a single mother. I have help and a support system. I truly applaud the women who do not have any help,” she continued. “Let’s also be real that 99% of women do it all and then add on taking care of their spouse.”