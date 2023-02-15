All in the family! The Kardashian-Jenner crew celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023 with lavish gifts, sweet treats and more.

“First Valentine’s Day with you as my wife,” Travis Barker wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside a carousel of photos with his partner, Kourtney Kardashian. “I love you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 43, gushed over her man in the comments, replying, “First Valentine’s Day with my husband 🥹♾️❤️‍🔥🖤 my forever Valentine.”

The lovebirds, who wed in three different ceremonies in spring 2022, packed on the PDA in Barker’s social media tribute. In two snaps, the couple cozied up in matching fur coats while alone in the desert.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, also gave fans a peek inside their romantic getaway, posting a picture of Kardashian’s feet next to him as they laid in bed drinking a warm beverage. The twosome’s room included a rose petal heart with their initials spelled out in the middle.

While the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum spent the holiday with her husband, her sister Kylie Jenner toasted to friendship following her split from Travis Scott in December 2022.

“Forever valentine ♾️,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a series of photos with her BFF, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The influencer, also 25, replied: “Forever & then some 🌹.”

Jenner’s photoshoot came a few days after Scott, 30, had a boy’s weekend in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 13. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in late 2022 that the exes split ahead of the new year after being on and off since 2017.

The former couple share two children: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 12 months.

While the Kardashians star was riding solo on Valentine’s Day, she felt the love from her mom, Kris Jenner, who sent her and her little ones presents.

“The sweetest lovey ever!! How do you do it all?” Kylie asked via her Instagram Story, while showing off two teddy bears, a princess cape for Stormi and a big gift bad with her name on the card. “I love you @krisjenner.”

The makeup mogul later shared a close-up of Aire holding onto his new stuffed animal. “Hasn’t let his new bunny go,” she captioned the snap.

