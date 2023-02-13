Travis Scott Enjoys Boys Weekend After Kylie Jenner Split

Bros only. Travis Scott was seen having a boys weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, ahead of Super Bowl LVII and less than two months after his split from Kylie Jenner.

“He was with a bunch of dudes only,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It was like a boys weekend in Arizona. He wasn’t seen talking to any females.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, performed at Rolling Stone LIVE presented by Talent Resources Sports on Friday, February 10. He was part of an all-star lineup that included Robin Thicke, DJ Irie and more.

“Everyone was on their feet,” the insider said of Scott’s performance. “It was crazy inside the venue.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Kardashians star, however, was not there. Scott and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, split in December 2022, Us exclusively confirmed. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source said at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The on-and-off-again couple secretly welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018 before welcoming son Aire in February 2022. They previously split less than one year after daughter’s birth. After remaining friendly coparents, they reunited in February 2020 — and friends believe they might do the same soon.

“Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before,” a source exclusively told Us in January of the duo’s on-and-off connection.

While Scott and the makeup mogul have remained silent their recent split, the source noted that they “have the same issues all the time.”

“When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated,” the insider explained to Us.

Jenner and the Cactus Jack founder’s relationship status made headlines in October 2022 when Scott was accused of cheating on the Life of Kylie alum. Model Rojean Kar alleged in a series of social media posts at the time that she frequently texted with the performer after working together on a music video set and claimed that he has since lied about knowing her. Scott has publicly denied her claims.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Jenner never publicly addressed the cheating scandal.

Reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton