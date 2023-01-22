What’s in a name? Kylie Jenner confirmed on Saturday, January 21, that her second child with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott is named Aire Webster.

“AIRE 🤍,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned an Instagram carousel of photos of her 11-month-old baby boy, including several of his full face for the first time.

Grandmother Kris Jenner commented: “I love you Aire Webster ❤️.”

Aire’s famous aunts also replied, with Khloé Kardashian referring to the infant as a “young king” and Kendall Jenner calling him “my boooyyyyyyy.”

Aire — which means “lion of God” in Hebrew and is pronounced like the word “air” — was not Kylie and the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first choice for a name. Immediately following his birth, the then-couple — who split earlier this year — decided to go with Wolf Jacques Webster. However, one month later, they changed their minds.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” the Life of Kylie alum — who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott — explained during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé suggested Wolf and I liked the WW.”

She continued: “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ … Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ We are just waiting for him to name himself.”

By the season 2 finale, which aired that November, Kylie revealed her son’s name was still legally Wolf.

The Kylie Baby founder had previously struggled to choose a name for Stormi, who was born in February 2018.

“One name I will tell you guys, because I don’t think I’m ever going to name my daughter this [another daughter], but I wanted to name her Rose,” Kylie previously said in a March 2019 Instagram Live video. “I really liked that name. Shout-out to everyone named Rose.”

She continued: “When I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. It just always feels right. … I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

Scroll below for Kylie’s biggest hints about her son’s name: