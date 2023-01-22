Setting the record straight! Kylie Jenner shared on Saturday, January 21, that her and Travis Scott’s baby boy is named Aire Webster, prompting speculation about how the moniker is pronounced.

“Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” an Instagram post on fan account @Kyliesnapchat read on Saturday, referring to the former couple’s announcement.

Since Aire — which means “lion of God” in Hebrew — has the letter “e” at the end, eagle-eyed fans wondered if it was a silent or hard letter.

“AIR ❤️,” the Kardashians star, 25, commented on the social media post, revealing that her son’s name sounds like how the noun “air” is pronounced.

Jenner — who welcomed her baby boy with Scott, 31, in February 2022 — shared the first photo of Aire’s face earlier on Saturday. In her Instagram carousel, she included a variety of pics of the 11-month-old. She captioned her post, “AIRE 🤍.”

Grandmother Kris Jenner commented: “I love you Aire Webster ❤️.”

Aire’s famous aunts also chimed in, with Khloé Kardashian calling him a “young king” in the comments and Kendall Jenner referring to her nephew as “my boooyyyyyyy.”

Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper — who split earlier this year after spending the holidays apart — initially announced that they planned to call their son Wolf Webster. They later changed their minds, noting Wolf didn’t seem right.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in September 2022. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering.”

She continued at the time: “We don’t call him Wolf. We’re just not ready to share yet. … Travis likes to sometimes, like, one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until [later].”

Kylie continued to play coy about Aire’s new name while filming her family’s Hulu docuseries. “My baby’s name is still Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3,” she quipped in the season 2 finale, which aired in November 2022.

The Life of Kylie alum and Scott’s decision to choose a nature-inspired name for their son fits in well with the moniker they chose for their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“When I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly,” Kylie revealed in a March 2019 Instagram Live session. “It just always feels right. … I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”