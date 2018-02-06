OMG

Kylie Jenner Named Her Daughter Stormi and the Twitter Reactions Are Glorious

By
Kylie Jenner Stormi reactions
Kylie Jenner in New York City on September 10, 2016. BACKGRID

Stormi, meet Twitter! Kylie Jenner revealed that she named her newborn daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi, and social media users have a lot to say about the name choice.

“stormi 👼🏽,” the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star wrote on Tuesday, February 6, via Instagram, just days after  she revealed she gave birth to a baby girl, who weighed 8 lbs 9 oz., on Thursday, February 1.

As previously reported, Jenner confirmed she was expecting and announced her daughter’s arrival on Sunday, February 4, via Instagram, after months of speculation:“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys … My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst!”

Fans were quick to joke about how the name fit into the Kardashian family:

“Kylie Jenner’s daughter being called Stormi is just going to make Christmas Day at Kris Jenner’s seem like a weather forecast. ‘North! Chicago! Stormi!’” one fan wrote.

Another user joked, “Somebody just said: It will be Stormi with the chance of Reign in the North of Chicago. I said: wait what They replied with: it was a Dream.”

“are the kardashians actually creating a weather forecast of kids ‘it’s going to be stormi, with a chance of rain, in the north of chicago,” a user wrote.

“so in the Kardashian’s family there’s a reign and a stormi, so Khloe better name her kid cloudie or lightning,” a fan tweeted.

Multiple Twitter users also tried to make a connection to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who recently alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump:

“so who’s going to tell kylie jenner about stormy daniels,” a fan wrote.

“Stormy Daniels: I’m the world’s most popular Stormy! Stormi Jenner: Hold my bottle,” one user tweeted.

“So Kylie Jenner named her baby after Trump’s porn star mistress – Stormi?” another user wrote.

Other social media users were surprised that Jenner did not name her daughter Butterfly, Mariposa or Monarch because of a popular fan theory:

“Everyone was so certain Kylie’s baby was gonna he called Butterfly but she threw a massive curveball and named her Stormi,” one user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Imagine the entire nation coming together to devise the butterfly theory behind Kylie Jenner’s baby just for her to turn around and call it STORMI???? R u 4 real?”

