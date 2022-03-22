A sigh of relief! Wolf Van Halen had the best reaction to Kylie Jenner’s announcement that her and Travis Scott’s son’s name is no longer Wolf.

“THANK F–K,” Eddie Van Halen’s son, 31, tweeted on Monday, March 21, alongside an article detailing the moniker switch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, announced her baby boy’s name in February, simply writing, “WOLF,” on her Instagram Story at the time.

After posting a YouTube video on Monday documenting her baby shower and her birth, the Kardashians star clarified that she and the rapper don’t call the newborn Wolf anymore.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Los Angeles native, who is also the mother of daughter Stormi, 4, wrote on her Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Eddie’s son, Wolf, is not the only celebrity child with that name. Not only did rapper Eve name her son Wolf in February 2022 and Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa name his child Nakoa-Wolf 14 years prior, but many stars have used the moniker as a middle name.

In fact, Zooey Deschanel, Carly Waddell and Lauren Conrad all named their sons Charlie Wolf, which the New Girl alum, 42, told Us Weekly was a “really specific” and “weird” coincidence in November 2019.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” the Hills alum, 36, for her part, exclusively told Us that same month. “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side. I found it on a really old trunk at his grandmother’s house and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We had a bunch of Wolves in our family,’ so it kind of stuck with me and I just liked it.”

The former reality star’s little one “didn’t have a name … for a day and a half,” the California native added at the time.

“The only reason we picked it is because we couldn’t leave the hospital without doing so,” the Laguna Beach alum explained. “We needed to put something on the birth certificate.”

As for Waddell, also 36, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram: “Charles is a beloved family name on both sides. We wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.