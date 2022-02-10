Eve Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper His 5th

Something sweet to sing about! Eve gave birth to her and husband Maximillion Cooper’s first child together on February 1.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” the rapper, 43, captioned a Thursday, February 10, Instagram photo of her sleeping son. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

When the couple started dating in 2010, the businessman, 49, was already the parent of four children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 8 — with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup. Eve married Cooper in June 2014 in Spain, and she used her experience with her own stepparent to bond with her stepkids.

“I have a stepdad, and when he married my mom when I was younger, I kind of felt like, ‘Well, why did nobody ask me? Why did nobody talk to me about my feelings? Why do I just have to do what you say?’” the Queens star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “When you become an adult, you kind of forget that you used to be a kid and you have feelings, so it’s important for me sometimes to say, ‘Well, what’s happening here? What’s going on?’”

While the Pennsylvania native was “very nervous” to live with Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini, she said that they all “embraced” her presence.

“We kind of just went along with it,” the songwriter told Us at the time. “One thing that made me fall in love with my husband is that he’s such a good dad. I think I just kind of follow his lead. That was something I’ve admired about him, and it just helps.”

In October of the following year, Eve announced via Instagram that she was pregnant with a little one of her own.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the then-expectant star captioned her 2021 social media upload. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper revealed the news in a post of his own, writing, “Very excited! We have a little human on the way!”

The pair previously made their intentions of starting a family clear, with Eve quitting The Talk in 2020 to “focus on” conceiving.

“I’ve missed a lot of time with the bonus children I do have. I have four bonus children and I want to spend more time with them as well,” the actress added in a November 2021 episode of her “Constantly Evolving” podcast. “They grow up really quick and just being together is all we really want.”

