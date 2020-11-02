The next chapter. Eve has chosen to leave The Talk after four seasons, the singer revealed during the Monday, November 2, episode.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us, and I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment,” the rapper, 41, said. “I have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

The rapper, who has been broadcasting from her London home amid the coronavirus pandemic, went on to explain that being home with her family has led her to want to do that even more.

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she told cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba. “So, I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

She continued: “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

Eve married Maximillion Cooper in 2014 in Spain after four years of dating. In April, the Pennsylvania native opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about being a stepmother to Cooper’s four children, Jagger, Lotus, Mini and Cash.

“I have a stepdad and when he married my mom when I was younger, I kind of felt like, ‘Well, why did nobody ask me? Why did nobody talk to me about my feelings? Why do I just have to do what you say?’” the Grammy winner said. “When you become an adult, you kind of forget that you used to be a kid and you have feelings, so it’s important for me sometimes to say, ‘Well, what’s happening here? What’s going on?'”

In 2013, she explained that it took her “a minute” to accept that he had four children from his marriage to Julie Brangstrup. Now, after years of vacations and family bonding, she is “in love” with the children, she told Us.

“They all just embraced me and we kind of just went along with it,” the Barbershop star explained. “One thing that made me fall in love with my husband is that he’s such a good dad. I think I just kind of follow his lead. That was something I’ve admired about him and it just helps.”

Eve joined The Talk as a cohost in 2017 after Aisha Tyler’s exit.