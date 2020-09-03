Marie Osmond Exits The Talk After 1 Season

A closed chapter. Marie Osmond announced that she is leaving The Talk after one season as a cohost.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” the singer, 60, said in a statement to Us Weekly, referencing The Talk’s executive producer and showrunner, who recently departed after 10 seasons.

Although Osmond is busy working on a project with ViacomCBS and has three Lifetime Christmas movies in development, she explained that she aims to have more time with family after becoming an empty nester with her husband, Stephen Craig.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!” she said. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

The performer shares Stephen Jr., 37, with Craig, 61, and is also the mother of Jessica, 32, Rachael, 31, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 21, and Abigail, 17, with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. Her son Michael died by suicide at age 18 in February 2010.

The CBS daytime talk show is set to begin production on its 11th season later this month with the remaining cohosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, until a replacement for Osmond is announced.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to Us. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

The Donny & Marie alum joined The Talk in September 2019. She had previously guest-hosted 40-plus times before taking on the full-time gig.

When the show premiered in October 2010, its original panel consisted of Osbourne, 67, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini. Underwood, 56, and Aisha Tyler joined during season 2 after Peete, 55, and Remini, 50, were fired. Tyler, 49, and Chen, 50, left after seasons 7 and 8, respectively, making way for Eve, 41, and Inaba, 52. Series creator Gilbert, 45, then exited after season 9, when Osmond took her seat.