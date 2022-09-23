Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name.

Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate during the episode on Thursday, September 22, which aired one month after Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival. When the California native called daughter True, 4, from the hospital to introduce her to her baby brother, the toddler called him a cute name.

“Hi, Snowy!” True said over FaceTime, greeting her new sibling. The Revenge Body alum told her daughter in response, “His name is not Snowy.”

After the sweet moment aired on TV, one TikTok user wondered whether Snowy had a secret meaning. “PLACE YOUR BETS! 😂,” the fan captioned a video on Thursday, joking that the name Snowy fits well with Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. In another comment, the Kardashians fan explained, “She’s associating the baby brother thing to kylies baby since he was just born!”

The theory gained traction in the comments, with several social media users agreeing that the original poster could be “onto something.” Others, however, couldn’t picture Travis Scott naming his son Snowy.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, quietly welcomed Stormi in February 2018. One year later, the makeup mogul revealed that she chose her daughter’s moniker at the “last minute,” initially feeling drawn to the name Rose. “When I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly,” she said in a March 2019 Instagram Live. “It just always feels right. … I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

Us confirmed in August 2021 that Jenner was pregnant with baby No. 2, and the reality star shared an Instagram video showing how she told her family the news one month later. She gave birth to her baby boy in February.

The couple initially announced that they chose to name their son Wolf, but Jenner later told fans she changed her mind. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote via an Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Neither Scott nor the Kylie Baby founder have publicly revealed their final decision, but other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have hinted at the little one’s name. “There’s one name [that is], I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” Kim Kardashian said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April. “It’s such a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing ever in life to name a child.”

Earlier this month, Jenner shed more light on where she and the rapper were in the name-changing process. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” she explained on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. … We’re just not ready to share yet.”

Like her sister, Khloé has yet to reveal the moniker she chose for her son. During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, however, she hinted that she wanted her baby’s name to start with T, telling Kris Jenner, “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”