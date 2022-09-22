True’s little brother! Khloé Kardashian is a proud mother of two after welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate — and now, she’s finally sharing him with the world.

The season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Hulu on Thursday, September 22, documented the 38-year-old reality star’s journey to accepting that she was having baby No. 2 in the aftermath of Thompson’s paternity scandal. She revealed they planted the embryo “days” before she learned he was having “a baby with somebody else.”

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Kardashian said. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

She continued: “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 5 that the Good American cofounder and the NBA star — who also share 4-year-old daughter True — had welcomed their second child together via gestational carrier. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family,” a source told Us at the time.

The Kardashians star’s rep announced last month that the former couple were gearing up to welcome baby No. 2, which is Thompson’s fourth. (The Canada native also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Kardashian told Us in a statement in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson dated on and off between 2016 and 2021, calling it quits for good late last year after Nichols, 31, sued him. The fitness model’s December 2021 lawsuit alleged that she slept with Thompson that March, before his breakup from the reality TV star, and that he was the father of her infant son. After initially denying Nichols’ claims, the former Cleveland Cavaliers athlete confirmed Theo’s paternity after a DNA test in January.

Kardashian, for her part, learned of her then-partner’s scandal after news broke, which was chronicled on her family’s Kardashians docuseries.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f—king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the Hulu personality said in a June episode after sister Kim Kardashian sent her the court documents. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Amid the drama, Khloé had previously been candid about exploring surrogacy to expand her family.

“True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” the Revenge Body alum told the Chicago Bulls athlete in a February 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Despite welcoming their second child together, Khloé has made it clear that she’s since moved on from Thompson.

“Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now,” a second insider told Us last month of the Khloé & Lamar alum, noting that the pair hardly speak outside of coparenting conversations.

