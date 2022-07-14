Loose lips sink ships? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy news has not been as under-the-radar as the parents-to-be may have hoped it would be.

“Kim [Kardashian] has been talking about it to her whole circle. It was a badly kept secret,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to the 38-year-old Good American cofounder’s sister.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us on Wednesday, July 13, that Khloé and the NBA star, 31, are expecting their second child via gestational carrier.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Revenge Body alum said in a statement at the time. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

While neither Khloé nor the Canada native have publicly discussed their new bundle of joy, the pair also share 4-year-old daughter True. The new little one will be the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s second child and Thompson’s fourth. (The Chicago Bulls athlete also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

“I sort of wish [I was pregnant] because now I’m like, [True’s] just getting big,” Khloé previously said during a SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up appearance in July 2020 about expanding her family. “She’s 2. It goes so quickly and I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers.”

She continued: “I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would [love to have more]. I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that.”

The Kardashians star and Thompson — who dated on and off between 2016 and 2021 — had been looking into in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy following their reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m gonna need you,” she told the basketball player during a February 2021 episode of KUWTK. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Khloé and Thompson eventually split for good amid his paternity scandal. Nichols, 31, had named the professional athlete in a lawsuit in June 2021, alleging they secretly conceived a child that March. Amid the court proceedings, Thompson requested a paternity test over the fitness influencer’s claims. (He publicly confirmed the results in January.)

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a second source told Us on Wednesday, noting that they “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

With reporting by James Robertson

