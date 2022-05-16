Who keeps up? Though Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women in the world, only a few people have managed to become part of her trusted inner circle.

“I know I always say ‘my BFF,’ and I definitely have lots of them, but Allison [Statter] and I go way, way back,” the Skims founder said in a December 2020 video with her longtime friend, whom she met in elementary school.

“I don’t know life without Kim,” the Blended Strategy Group CEO explained. “You’ve just been such an amazing sister to me. It’s also just really comforting and really nice to be on the same path in life, too. We had our kids at the same time. We were, like, married with kids at the same time. … It’s rare and it’s unique, and I just feel so blessed that we have each other.”

Kardashian added: “Allison is, like, the first person that I would call if there was, like, a huge family drama. Like, before anyone.”

Another one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s closest pals is Jonathan Cheban, who she bonded with in 2009 after they sat together at a group dinner. “The only time we fought was on TV with my business partner,” Cheban told the Daily Mail in August 2019.

he argument in question, which also included the food influencer’s former business partner, Simon Huck, played out during an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. “That’s the only time I didn’t answer her calls,” Cheban recalled. “I was furious about it because I thought she was on his side. That’s the only time in 10 years, we literally don’t fight.”

Not all of Kardashian’s friendships have been so drama-free, though. In November 2017, fans speculated that she had a major falling out with her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, after they stopped working together.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian said in an August 2018 video posted to her app about the rumored fight. “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd echoed the reality star’s denial later that month, telling Us Weekly exclusively, “I would’ve been freaking out if I knew it was true that we weren’t friends anymore. [But it’s] just something you have to get used to.”

She continued: “You have to be confident enough in yourself and in your relationships, in your worth, in your truth. You can write anything and you have to be able to wake up and be like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ ‘Cause you know your truth. And it’s hard. It’s much easier said than done.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kardashian’s close friends and confidantes: