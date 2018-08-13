Friends for life! Stephanie Shepherd spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how she’d feel if the rumored feud with Kim Kardashian were real.

“I would’ve been freaking out if I knew it was true that we weren’t friends anymore,” Shepherd, who used to be the reality star’s assistant, told Us at the Simply LA event in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 11. She added that the gossip is “just something you have to get used to.”

As for how invested followers on social media were in the rumors that first started swirling after the two parted ways business-wise, Shepherd tells Us that it’s “the new wave.”

She continued: “You have to be confident enough in yourself and in your relationships, in your worth, in your truth. You can write anything and you have to be able to wake up and be like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ ‘Cause you know your truth. And it’s hard. It’s much easier said than done.”

And though there are no plans for a beauty collaboration between Kardashian and the assistant-turned-model, Shepherd gushed that she’s “always gonna support and be [Kim’s] biggest fan forever.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Shepherd debunked the speculation that there were hard feelings in a video posted to the Selfish author’s website.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian said in the clip posted on August 6. “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd chimed in, noting that she and the KUWTK star “really never even stopped talking.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

