Cheers to another year! Kim Kardashian wasn’t going to let a little gossip stand in the way of her celebrating close pal Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday.

“Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside a tweet on Saturday, September 15, that insisted that she and her former assistant had a prior feud. “We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends.”

Hours earlier, the Selfish author took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of photos with Shepherd. “Happy birthday @steph_shep,” Kardashian captioned the first pic that shows the two in a convertible with Kourtney Kardashian. “I love you!!!!”

After sharing several other pictures showing Kardashian and Shepherd, the KKW beauty founder wrote, “Not done LOL @steph_shep,” before adding a funny shot showing Kardashian in a bra-like top, while Shepherd rocked a short sweatshirt dress.

“That time I forgot my top & @steph_shep forgot her pants,” Kardashian captioned the photo along with the crying-laughing emoji.

The celebration comes less than two months after the pair took to Kardashian’s website to debunk speculation that they had been feuding following their November 2017 decision to no longer work together.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” the reality star said via video. “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd later spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the situation, revealing in August that she’d have a hard time if she and Kardashian were no longer buddies.

“I would’ve been freaking out if I knew it was true that we weren’t friends anymore,” Shepherd told Us, adding that the fake stories are “just something you have to get used to.”

