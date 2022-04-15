How long will Kylie Jenner’s son’s name stay a secret? The reality star and her family members have hinted at the baby boy’s new moniker multiple times since Jenner and Travis Scott stopped calling him Wolf.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to her and Scott’s second child in February 2022, four years after they welcomed daughter Stormi. Later that same month, the Los Angeles native told her Instagram followers that she and the rapper chose the name Wolf.

The Kardashians star, however, was singing a different tune the following month.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Life of Kylie alum told her followers in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

While Caitlyn Jenner subsequently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Kylie Cosmetics creator had chosen a new name, Kylie confirmed in April 2022 that she hadn’t.

“We haven’t officially changed it,” the makeup mogul explained to the outlet at the time. “Before I officially change it, I want to make sure. … Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloe suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

The Kylie Skin creator similarly second-guessed her original name for daughter Stormi in February 2018.

“Storm was on there, but I was like, ‘I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me.’ So then I did ‘Stormie,’” Kylie told James Charles in an October 2018 YouTube video. “It was always Stormie … and then I didn’t fully choose her name. I wanted to have like a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. When they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like, ‘S-t-o-r-m-i.’ Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ And they were like, ‘OK.’ I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name!’”

The Hulu personality told the Evening Standard in May 2018 that there were “a lot of other names [she] might have liked even better than Stormi,” but the little one “picked her own name.” Kylie explained, “Like, it was just her name.”

