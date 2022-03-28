Mum’s the word! Caitlyn Jenner knows the new name that Kylie Jenner has chosen for her son after changing her mind about Wolf — but the former reality star isn’t spilling the beans.

“I cannot tell,” the Secrets of My Life author, 72, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 27. “[Kylie] has not officially announced it. We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it’s very difficult.”

The New York native told the outlet that choosing her own name in 2015 after coming out as transgender was something that she “struggled with … for years.”

The Olympian went on to say, “When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think this is very good.”

The retired athlete’s comments came one week after the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, told her Instagram followers that she and Travis Scott no longer call their 1-month-old son Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the makeup mogul, who is also the mother of 4-year-old daughter Stormi, explained on her Instagram Story last week. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Life of Kylie alum welcomed her baby boy in February, giving Caitlyn her 19th grandchild. Burt Jenner rounded the number up to 20 when he and wife Valerie Patalo welcomed daughter Goldie, now 1 week, on March 19.

“I have 10 kids now, and we are up to 20 grandchildren,” the I Am Cait alum said on Sunday. “Little Goldie Brooklyn Jenner came into the world just this week. I tell the girls I want 30. I love a good number. Thirty is pretty good, we will set the bar high.”

Caitlyn met grandchild No. 19 last month, saying during a Good Morning Britain appearance that the family of four is doing “great.”

She gushed, “I have [met him]. The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family. … Everybody’s doing good.”

