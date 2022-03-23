Keeping up with Caitlyn Jenner‘s extended family! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has welcomed double-digit grandchildren over the years.

The I Am Cait author became a parent in 1978 when she welcomed son Burt Jenner with then-wife Chrystie Scott, followed by daughter Cassandra Jenner two years later.

When the Olympian split from the actress and moved on with Linda Thompson, the former pageant queen subsequently gave birth to sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner in 1981 and 1983, respectively.

Caitlyn and the Tennessee native called it quits in 1986, with the retired athlete going on to wed Kris Jenner. The talent manager had four children of her own — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with ex-husband Robert Kardashian — when the duo exchanged vows in 1991. The In the Kitchen With Kris author went on to give birth to Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

As Caitlyn’s children and stepchildren began starting families on their own, the former reality star spoke openly about how hard it has been to keep the little ones’ birthdays straight.

“I can never keep all of the [dates] right,” the New York native said during a February 2022 Good Morning Britain interview. “It’s all on a computer.”

That same month, Kris appeared to forget Khloé’s daughter True’s name when Ellen DeGeneres asked her to name all of her grandchildren. “I saved the best for last,” the matriarch joked during the interview.

When it comes to her next grandchild, Kris guessed that Kendall might be the next one to give birth. “I think she would eventually love to have a baby, yeah,” the California native said of the model, who is dating Devin Booker.

While Kris doesn’t have a favorite grandkid, she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that her connection with Kourtney’s son Reign is “amazing.”

Caitlyn previously joked that Kourtney and her sisters “didn’t play around” when it came to conceiving. “Actually, this is the first time in years that not one of them is pregnant or having a child,” she told Carlos Watson in October 2020. “My kids are all doing phenomenally well. They all love me. I’ve got 18 grandchildren and 10 children. Life’s good.”

Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of Caitlyn’s grandkids, from Kim’s four children with Kanye West to Burt’s tiny trio with wife Valerie Pitalo.