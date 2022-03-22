Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Naming Her Children Over the Years

Mom’s favorite monikers! Kylie Jenner has given a lot of thought to naming her children, even changing her mind on multiple occasions.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in February 2018 when she and on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi. The reality star kept her pregnancy under wraps before debuting her baby girl via YouTube.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the Kardashians star captioned the video at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

While the Kylie Cosmetics creator didn’t reveal her little one’s name at the time, fans speculated that she had chosen a butterfly-related moniker because of the infant’s nursery decor and her parents’ matching tattoos.

When Kris Jenner took to Instagram that same week to praise Kylie’s Posie K collection, rumors circulated that this was the newborn’s name — short for “Mariposa,” which is “butterfly” in Spanish.

The Life of Kylie alum quelled rumors when she subsequently posted a photo of herself holding her daughter’s hand, captioned, “Stormi.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Los Angeles native was pregnant with baby No. 2. The makeup mogul welcomed her and the rapper’s son six months later.

While the baby boy’s February 2022 birth certificate revealed his name to be Wolf Jacques, Kylie told her Instagram followers the following month that she had changed her second child’s name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Baby creator wrote on her Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Fans reacted via Twitter, with one user writing, “God I would love to know what joke about their baby’s name made Kylie and Travis realize they had to change it.” Another added, “Kylie Jenner just decided she didn’t like her child’s name and changed it wtf you couldn’t even change a name in webkinz you just had to accept it.”

As for Eddie Van Halen‘s son, Wolf, the 31-year-old musician tweeted, “THANK F–K.”

Keep scrolling to see everything that the former E! personality has said over the years about naming her kids.