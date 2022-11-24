Kylie Jenner Teases Plans to Reveal Son's Name After Changing It From Wolf

What’s in a name? Kylie Jenner has remained tight-lipped about her son’s new moniker — but the reality star hinted she might be ready to share her final choice soon.

“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I will let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I will tell you guys in season 3,” Kylie, 25, teased before winking at the camera in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24.

During the episode, the businesswoman reflected on her recent personal growth. “This year has been very transformative for me. There are so many amazing things that I am so excited about,” she told the cameras. “Hang out with my babies and dive into my work.”

Kylie first became a mom when she welcomed daughter Stormi with on and off boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018. Following her first child’s arrival, the Hulu personality opened up about her decision to keep the exciting news under wraps.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a lengthy video documenting her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The TV personality welcomed her second child in February 2022. One month after her baby boy’s arrival, Kylie confirmed that she changed her son’s name after originally calling him Wolf. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

During season 2 of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed she felt rushed to give her infant a name. “We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she explained on a September episode of the reality series. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

At the time, Kylie joked that Travis, 31, has continued to suggest new options even after they settled on a replacement.

“Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ We are just waiting for him to name himself,” she added. “It is a part of his story but his name has changed.”

