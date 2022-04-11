Keeping up with Kylie Jenner! The Kardashians star has spoken candidly about her changing body after giving birth to her daughter and son.

The Hulu personality kept her first pregnancy under wraps in 2017, only showing her baby bump after she gave birth to Stormi in February of the following year.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a throwback photo in October 2019. “Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.”

When it came to her second pregnancy in 2021, the reality star documented her journey on social media, noting in September that she “really popped.” The Life of Kylie alum showed her maternity style, from leather “date night” looks to pink party outfits.

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child, a baby boy, in February 2022. The on-again, off-again couple have yet to reveal their son’s new name since revealing in March 2022 that they no longer call him Wolf.

“We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change, it I want to make sure,” the former E! personality explained to Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, noting that she “liked” the name Wolf.

“Wolf was never on our list,” Jenner explained at the time. “It just was something Khloé [Kardashian] suggested. … There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author chimed in, joking, “Don’t put that on me.”

Caitlyn Jenner told the outlet in March 2022 how “very difficult” choosing a moniker can be.

“I cannot tell [the new name],” the I Am Cait alum said at the time. “[Kylie] has not officially announced it. … When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think this is very good.”

Keep scrolling to read the makeup mogul’s inspiring body-positive quotes over the years while raising Stormi and her brother.