For the special night — which took place on Saturday, November 12, in West Hollywood, and helps provide resources to children living in poverty — Kardashian, 42, popped in a bubblegum pink Balenciaga gown. The floor-length number featured a figure-hugging construction and cutouts that were finalized with dainty bows. The reality star paired the vibrant frock with fuchsia boots and a micro Hourglass bag by the fashion house. For her glam, Kardashian opted for soft makeup and a sleek updo.
“I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder said as she accepted the honor, which was presented to her by Tyler Perry. “My mom Kris [Jenner] — my backbone, the heartbeat of our family — for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first … As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine. Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better — especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”
At the gala, Kardashian was joined by Kris, 67, and sister Kylie, 25. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, was a vision in a Loewe gown, which was equipped with an open back and a sexy sheer skirt. Kris, for her part, sparkled in Elie Saab. The dazzling design featured capped sleeves and crystal-covered flowers throughout.
Wilde, 38, also delivered drama. The Don’t Worry Darling director showed off some skin in a two-piece set by Magda Butrym. Rowland, meanwhile, looked like a princess in Georges Chakra. Her metallic gown included a scale-like bodice and a whimsical scarf at her neck that transformed into a train behind her.
Ciara was also in attendance, sporting a sultry blazer by Dolce & Gabbana. Ayesha Curry was the picture of spring in a whimsical Giambattista Valli dress.
Keep scrolling to see all the best fashion moments from the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Pops in Pink, Kylie Jenner Is Sexy in Sheer: All the Fashion From the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Fashion for good! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Kelly Rowland and more stars stunned at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.
For the special night — which took place on Saturday, November 12, in West Hollywood, and helps provide resources to children living in poverty — Kardashian, 42, popped in a bubblegum pink Balenciaga gown. The floor-length number featured a figure-hugging construction and cutouts that were finalized with dainty bows. The reality star paired the vibrant frock with fuchsia boots and a micro Hourglass bag by the fashion house. For her glam, Kardashian opted for soft makeup and a sleek updo.
It was a big night for Kardashian as she was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the stylish soiree. The Giving Tree Award is presented to a celebrity mother who gives back to children in need. (Past honorees at the annual Baby2Baby fundraiser include Kardashian’s pals Vanessa Bryant and Chrissy Teigen as well as Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba.)
[jwplayer hdD9O06A-zhNYySv2]
“I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder said as she accepted the honor, which was presented to her by Tyler Perry. “My mom Kris [Jenner] — my backbone, the heartbeat of our family — for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first ... As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine. Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better — especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”
At the gala, Kardashian was joined by Kris, 67, and sister Kylie, 25. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, was a vision in a Loewe gown, which was equipped with an open back and a sexy sheer skirt. Kris, for her part, sparkled in Elie Saab. The dazzling design featured capped sleeves and crystal-covered flowers throughout.
Wilde, 38, also delivered drama. The Don't Worry Darling director showed off some skin in a two-piece set by Magda Butrym. Rowland, meanwhile, looked like a princess in Georges Chakra. Her metallic gown included a scale-like bodice and a whimsical scarf at her neck that transformed into a train behind her.
Ciara was also in attendance, sporting a sultry blazer by Dolce & Gabbana. Ayesha Curry was the picture of spring in a whimsical Giambattista Valli dress.
Keep scrolling to see all the best fashion moments from the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian
The Selfish author was a vibrant sight in a skintight Balenciaga creation.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians star slayed in a Loewe dress that featured a halter neckline and a high slit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ciara
The "Oh" singer donned a black double-breasted blazer by Dolce & Gabbana.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland
The "Motivation" artist wowed in figure-flattering Georges Chakra design.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner
The Safely co-founder glistened in a glittery Elie Saab number.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba
The businesswoman looked pretty in a pink Carolina Herrera gown that was covered in petals.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan
The dancer looked radiant in a white frock that featured a cinched waist.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
The House alum showed off her abs in a crop top and a billowing skirt by Magda Butrym.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Anitta
The "Gata" singer looked dainty in vintage Dolce & Gabbana.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars alum rocked a classic slip dress by Bottega Veneta.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Julie Bowen
The Maryland native tapped Dolce & Gabbana for the evening, wearing a strapless black gown that was finished with an olive green detail at the bodice.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Lori Harvey
The influencer nearly bared all in an Off-White jumpsuit.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Leslie Mann
The Knocked Up star looked sunny in a yellow Congi Tri gown.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Ayesha Curry
The Seasoned Life author wore Giambattista Valli.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Vanessa Bryant
The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant looked regal in a silk wrap dress by Gucci.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Alessandrio Ambrossio
The supermodel showed off her figure in a sequin Monique Lhuillier look.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe
The fashion designer was seen in a feather dress by Giambattista Valli.