Fashion for good! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Kelly Rowland and more stars stunned at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

For the special night — which took place on Saturday, November 12, in West Hollywood, and helps provide resources to children living in poverty — Kardashian, 42, popped in a bubblegum pink Balenciaga gown. The floor-length number featured a figure-hugging construction and cutouts that were finalized with dainty bows. The reality star paired the vibrant frock with fuchsia boots and a micro Hourglass bag by the fashion house. For her glam, Kardashian opted for soft makeup and a sleek updo.

It was a big night for Kardashian as she was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the stylish soiree. The Giving Tree Award is presented to a celebrity mother who gives back to children in need. (Past honorees at the annual Baby2Baby fundraiser include Kardashian’s pals Vanessa Bryant and Chrissy Teigen as well as Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba.)

“I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder said as she accepted the honor, which was presented to her by Tyler Perry. “My mom Kris [Jenner] — my backbone, the heartbeat of our family — for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first … As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine. Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better — especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”

At the gala, Kardashian was joined by Kris, 67, and sister Kylie, 25. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, was a vision in a Loewe gown, which was equipped with an open back and a sexy sheer skirt. Kris, for her part, sparkled in Elie Saab. The dazzling design featured capped sleeves and crystal-covered flowers throughout.

Wilde, 38, also delivered drama. The Don’t Worry Darling director showed off some skin in a two-piece set by Magda Butrym. Rowland, meanwhile, looked like a princess in Georges Chakra. Her metallic gown included a scale-like bodice and a whimsical scarf at her neck that transformed into a train behind her.

Ciara was also in attendance, sporting a sultry blazer by Dolce & Gabbana. Ayesha Curry was the picture of spring in a whimsical Giambattista Valli dress.

Keep scrolling to see all the best fashion moments from the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala: