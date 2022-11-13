Thanking her biggest supporter. Kim Kardashian received the Giving Tree Award on Saturday, November 12, at the Baby2Baby Gala, and the entrepreneur made sure to acknowledge Kris Jenner, who was in the audience.

“I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder, 42, said as she accepted the honor, which was presented to her by Tyler Perry. “My mom Kris — my backbone, the heartbeat of our family — for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first.”

The Giving Tree Award is presented to celebrity mother who gives back to children in need. Past honorees at the annual Baby2Baby fundraiser include Kardashian’s pals Vanessa Bryant and Chrissy Teigen as well as Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba. Since 2013, Kardashian has donated over $500,000 in addition to $5 million worth of in-kind items.

In addition to her mom, Kardashian also thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 after battling esophageal cancer. “And my dad, who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others,” she explained.

The SKKN by Kim founder noted that her commitment to equity extends beyond criminal justice. “As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine,” Kim told the audience at the Los Angeles event. “Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better — especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”

She added: “You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change.”

On Sunday, November 13, Kris shared photos from the night via Instagram and gushed about Kim’s honor. “Last night at the 2022 @Baby2Baby Gala where Kim was honored with the Giving Tree Award for more than a decade of dedication to Baby2Baby, an incredible organization that helps provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve,” she captioned the photos.

The gala, which raised over $10 million for the charity, also screened a star-studded tribute video for Kim, featuring messages from her family and several A-Listers, including Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Chris Rock and Hillary Clinton.

“I am so proud of you for getting this honor. You inspire me to continue to give back to the next generations to come,” Kylie Jenner, who attended the event, said in the pre-taped segment, via TMZ.

Kris, Kourtney Kardashian and even daughter North West, who Kim shares with ex Kanye West, also added how proud they are of the Selfish author in individual messages.

Khloé Kardashian added that the honor is well-deserved. “You are so deserving of all things great and all you give to other people is greatness. You don’t do anything half-ass,” the Good American founder said.

Meanwhile, Paltrow explained how she sees the Kardashians star. “She is a leader. She is a philanthropist. She is a social justice pioneer, and she’s really hot, so she just deserves to be honored everywhere she goes,” the Goop founder quipped.

Scroll down for photos of Kim, Kris and Kylie at the Baby2Baby Gala: