Kylie Jenner Joked About Getting Married Before Travis Scott Cheating Drama

Foreshadowing? Ahead of Travis Scott‘s cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner poked fun at having a potential wedding.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3, the reality star, 25, compared her Met Gala look to a different milestone.

“[This feels like] my wedding day. I am getting married,” Kylie joked while trying on various options for her appearance. In response, her mother, Kris Jenner, asked, “To who?”

Kylie, who has been dating Travis, 31, on and off since 2017, replied, “I have myself. I love [the dress] too — I just don’t want it to look like a wedding dress.”

The momager, 66, for her part, reminded her daughter that she never knew where the night could take her. “You are right. Always be prepared to get married,” Kylie quipped in response.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s insight into her personal life came six months before Travis made headlines when Rojean Kar claimed to be in contact with the rapper. After working together on a music video, the model accused the Texas native of cheating on his girlfriend “every single f–king night” with other women.

The “Sicko Mode” performer, for his part, took to social media to deny the allegations. “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” he wrote in October via Instagram Story. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were staying focused on their family. (Kylie and Travis share 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old son.)

“Kylie is staying strong [amid the cheating allegations],” the insider shared. “There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have.”

According to the source, claims about the musician being unfaithful are “shocking” but don’t upset the pair. “He was fast to deny the rumor because he has nothing to hide,” the insider added. “There’s always a false narrative being spread about him and he will continue to deny [it].”

The insider also noted that Travis is “100 percent” present for his family, saying, “[He] is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working. Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”

Scroll down for Kylie’s candid comments about marriage in the new episode of The Kardashians: